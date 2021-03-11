DPM: Firms must boost collaboration to grow in post-Covid world

Companies must collaborate with workers, the Government and the labour movement to emerge stronger in a complex, volatile post-Covid world, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

He told a webinar on the Budget: "More than ever before, recovering from this crisis and growing our economy will have to be a tripartite effort.

"We must pull together our collective strengths and resources to ride the winds of change and waves of opportunities."

This can entail companies strengthening collaboration and forging new partnerships through initiatives like the Open Innovation Platform, which matches private- and public-sector problems with solution providers.

He said at Tuesday's dialogue organised by the Singapore Business Federation and the Singapore National Employers Federation: "To adapt, we will need to keep abreast of the structural shifts that are under way. Covid-19 has further accelerated some of these shifts, especially the pace of digitalisation.

"We will enable you to participate in the digital economy, so that no one is left behind by the forces of disruptive technologies."

Mr Heng said innovation is key to creating new value and remaining competitive, and said that the Government will continue to nurture start-ups, while helping larger companies through corporate venturing.

It will also connect companies to innovation nodes around the world, by expanding networks and supporting cross-border partnerships.

"Through adapting and innovating, I am confident that more of you will grow. You can make the best of opportunities, especially as the economy recovers."

Companies must also put workers at the heart of their transformation efforts as they grow, he added.

"As you transform, you can create better jobs and prospects for your workers, and upskill them to take on these new roles... The fortunes of businesses and workers are intertwined. Investing in your people will ultimately benefit your businesses in the longer term."

Mr Heng also encouraged businesses to give back to the community, citing those that returned their Jobs Support Scheme support or shared it with their workers.

He said: "We have so far put the worst of the crisis behind us. But I hope you will do more than just cope. Instead, you can make full use of the support provided to shift your focus towards emerging stronger."