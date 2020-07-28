DPM Heng reveals more of East Coast Plan, urges residents to work with MPs

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has unveiled more details of his East Coast Plan and urged residents in the GRC to step forward and work with their MPs to get it off the ground.

In a Facebook post yesterday, he set out the role of each MP in the five-member group representation constituency.

East Coast GRC, with its diverse residents and neighbourhoods, has a wide and varied "range of needs, aspirations and expertise, as well as many new possibilities", wrote Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies as well as Finance Minister.

HARNESS

"Let's harness this diversity and turn this into a strength. So let's continue to discuss how we can improve the design of our East Coast Plan, and to put them into action together with our residents."

He pointed out that new MP Tan Kiat How, who has been appointed Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office as well as the Ministry of National Development, is "in a good position to champion issues related to infrastructure and sustainability".

"Kiat How has a passion in this area... (he) has much to contribute by imagining how we can integrate the physical and digital developments in East Coast, and in Singapore," he added.

Those who want to give feedback on the East Coast Plan or volunteer their time can do so at www.eastcoast.sg