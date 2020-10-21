DPM Heng: S’pore can be resilient advanced manufacturing base

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat spoke at the opening ceremony of the Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific conference.

Singapore is committed to developing and growing cutting-edge capabilities, such as in robotics and 3D printing, to position itself as a more resilient manufacturing base in Asia, for the world.

Underscoring the country's aim to further industrial transformation and growth in the region, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday announced initiatives to boost its manufacturing sector.

These include a new training programme office called the Advanced Manufacturing Training Academy (Amta) that will plan ways to ensure the manufacturing workforce has emerging skills and knowledge.

Amta will be governed by a training council comprising institutes of higher learning, public agencies and unions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific conference, Mr Heng announced a partnership with the World Economic Forum for a global roll-out of the Singapore-developed Smart Industry Readiness Index (Siri).

These efforts aim to continue the upward momentum of the manufacturing sector, which grew about 3.5 per cent year on year in the first six months of this year. Manufacturing contributes about 20 per cent to Singapore's economy and employs around 472,000 workers.

The upcoming Jurong Innovation District, which has attracted $420 million in investments over the past year despite the pandemic, is "shaping up as the one-stop advanced manufacturing hub in Singapore", Mr Heng said.

"Singapore can also be a more digital and more resilient advanced manufacturing base in Asia, for the world."

As manufacturers rethink production and supply chains, there is a greater premium on resilience, he said, adding: "South-east Asia and Singapore are in a good position to be part of this reconfiguration of supply chains in the coming years."

Singapore is also strengthening its digital and maritime connectivity, and restoring air connectivity.

Mr Heng sketched out three ways Singapore will continue efforts to be a "Global-Asia node" for technology, innovation and enterprise.

The first is in the area of setting standards. The global expansion of Singapore's Siri, which identifies ways manufacturing companies can transform to meet future challenges, will create opportunities for the country and its international partners to learn from one another.

The second is in human capital development. Mr Heng held up collaborations like the Global Technology Innovation Village, which will be set up by the Asian Development Bank and Singapore Polytechnic to train regional government and business leaders in emerging tech areas such as artificial intelligence and 5G.

Third, Singapore has been working to strengthen international business links. Mr Heng cited the Germany Singapore Business Forum Connect, which aims to encourage links between Singapore firms and German companies with a presence in Asean.

"By working together and strengthening regional integration, South-east Asia can fulfil its potential as a regional manufacturing powerhouse," he said.

