DPM Heng takes on Ip Man

It was Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat against Ip Man Donnie Yen. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Heng wrote about his "toe-to-toe" encounter with the Hong Kong martial arts star when he visited the Ip Man Pavilion at Our Tampines Hub, with its 3D trick-eye illusion and iconic sets, over the weekend. On Monday, more than 5,000 fans showed up at the venue to greet Yen, who was there to promote his latest movie Ip Man 4: The Finale.