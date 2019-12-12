Singapore

DPM Heng takes on Ip Man

DPM Heng takes on Ip Man
PHOTO: FACEBOOK/HENG SWEE KEAT
Dec 12, 2019 06:00 am

It was Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat against Ip Man Donnie Yen. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Heng wrote about his "toe-to-toe" encounter with the Hong Kong martial arts star when he visited the Ip Man Pavilion at Our Tampines Hub, with its 3D trick-eye illusion and iconic sets, over the weekend. On Monday, more than 5,000 fans showed up at the venue to greet Yen, who was there to promote his latest movie Ip Man 4: The Finale.

Ed Sheeran crowned UK's top artist of the decade
Music

Ed Sheeran crowned UK's top artist of the decade

Related Stories

Ip Man star Donnie Yen takes on Disney movies for his kids

Grease leather jacket regifted to Olivia Newton-John

Will Smith leads hundreds in campaign against homelessness

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebrities