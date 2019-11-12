DPM: Mainstream media’s role is to be reliable

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat visited Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) News Centre yesterday for a first-hand look at how The Straits Times and other media outlets in the group are transforming and adapting to challenges in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

"Although the media landscape has been irrevocably changed with the advent of digital technology, the role of mainstream media remains the same - to be a trusted and reliable news source for audiences," he said in a Facebook post after his visit.

"Glad to have met many passionate staff who are committed to being accurate in their news reporting - a current challenge because fake news is proliferating globally and has been often used as a tool to divide rather than unite people."

During the three-hour visit, Mr Heng met editors and journalists at The Straits Times, Berita Harian, Tamil Murasu and SPH's Chinese Media Group, which publishes Lianhe Zaobao, and was briefed on how they were innovating to continue engaging readers.

DATA ANALYTICS

These range from using data analytics tools that provide instantaneous statistics on how many people are reading a report at any one time, to training journalists to be more comfortable when talking about their reports on camera to pique the interest of younger audiences.

Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran and Minister of State for Manpower and National Development Zaqy Mohamad were with Mr Heng during the visit.

They also visited Berita Harian's Media Centre, where its popular podcast #NoTapis (or #NoFilter) is filmed, and Mr Heng said he was encouraged to learn it has around 10,000 downloads every month.

The three office-holders also met editors and correspondents from Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu for a discussion on the challenges arising from the use of social media and the need to engage the young in today's digital age.

Said Mr Heng: "As the progress of technology continues to change the way we get our information, there will be opportunities to tap on but also new challenges to overcome.

"I hope that SPH will constantly innovate to remain competitive and relevant, while staying grounded to what their core values are - embracing change and upholding integrity."