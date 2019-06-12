Driver arrested after man, 72, dies in accident

The accident happened in a service road near Block 179 Yung Sheng Road.

A 72-year-old man died after being run over by a rubbish truck near Block 179 Yung Sheng Road on Monday.

The accident happened at around 1pm in a service road near the block.

An eyewitness said the elderly man, who was walking with a cane, was walking past a bin centre when the rubbish truck reversed into him.

The witness told citizen journalism site Stomp that he saw the truck go over the victim's body.

The Stomper said: "After the truck driver and his colleague got out of the vehicle to check what happened, the driver looked very upset."

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents told Shin Min Daily News that they often saw the elderly man walking around the void decks in the area alone.

The Chinese-language newspaper reported that four of the victim's relatives arrived at the scene at 2.50pm and identified the body.

According to the relatives, the elderly man had to walk with the aid of a cane after suffering a stroke.

Police said the driver, a 47-year-old man, was arrested for a negligent act causing death.

Investigations are ongoing.