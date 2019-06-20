Driver crashes into tree in high-speed police chase

The accident happened on Geylang Bahru towards Bendemeer Road.

It was a high-speed chase that ended only when the car slammed into a tree.

The chase, which took place at about midnight yesterday, began after a Traffic Police officer spotted the driver of the car driving dangerously.

This happened on the Pan-Island Expressway towards Tuas, before the Eunos exit.

When the 38-year-old man refused to comply with the officer's instruction to stop, he was pursued and the chase ended with the car crashing into a tree in Geylang Bahru, about 5km away.

A 70-year-old housewife who lives in Geylang Bahru told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that she heard sirens when she was about to go to bed and looked out of the window.

She saw police cars and Traffic Police motorcycles chasing a black car at high speed.

The housewife said: "The car suddenly went up the pavement, on to the grass, hit a tree and stopped."

The police said the accident happened on Geylang Bahru towards Bendemeer Road.

Mr Tan Chang Xing, who lives on the 18th storey of a nearby block, told The New Paper yesterday the crash was so loud he could hear it from his home.

The warehouse assistant said he rushed downstairs to see what had happened.

Mr Tan, 51, said: "I was shocked by what I saw. The car was badly damaged with its bonnet crumpled."

The housewife told Wanbao she saw the driver vomit when he got out of the car and was given a plastic bag by the police.

The police then searched the driver and a male passenger who was in the car.

Mr Tan said a large crowd gathered at the scene and the area was cordoned of by the police.

According to the police, the driver was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, where he was arrested for drink driving and other traffic-related offences.