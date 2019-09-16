Driver fined after crash at airport leaves man with broken ribs

Muhammad Izzat Abdul Rahman also got a driving ban of six months.

He was getting into a van at the holding strip of an aircraft parking bay in Changi Airport when another van slammed into him and the vehicle he was boarding.

Sandwiched between the two vehicles, the victim, a 31-year-old aircraft engineer, suffered rib fractures and injuries to his chest, hips and feet.

Muhammad Izzat Abdul Rahman was the driver of the van that had collided into him.

Izzat's vehicle continued to surge forward, hitting another vehicle nearby.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Ying Min told a district court last week: "(It was) only fortuitous that there were no passengers in the second vehicle."

NEGLIGENT ACT

Izzat, 30, was fined $2,000 and banned from driving all classes of vehicles for six months after he pleaded guilty to one count of causing hurt by a negligent act.

The charge was reduced after Izzat made restitution of $3,000 to the victim.

DPP Lim said the victim has not completely recovered and is still going for follow-ups at Changi General Hospital's orthopaedic surgery and general surgery departments.

The accident occurred on Jan 16 at about 7.30am.

Izzat was transporting Sats auxiliary police officers from the airside area of Terminal 3 to their respective posts at the airside area of Terminal 1.

When he realised he had driven to the wrong parking bay, Izzat swerved his van to rejoin traffic on the tarmac.

But his attention was diverted to an aircraft and he failed to notice the two stationary vehicles at the holding strip.

With no time to react, he collided into the victim and the two vehicles.

DPP Lim had sought a fine and a one-year driving disqualification for all vehicles.

She told District Judge Luke Tan that the accident site was accessible not only to Changi Airport employees, but passengers as well, so the potential for harm was great.

As Izzat was driving a van, it was also incumbent on him to exercise more care, she said.

And while the collisions with the two vehicles were a result of the same action, the fact remained that Izzat was not able to stop in time, DPP Lim added.

For causing hurt by a negligent act, he could have been jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to $2,500.