Driver jailed after molesting twin sisters he saw at playground

A private-hire driver who molested a pair of twin sisters was jailed for 39 months yesterday.

Lee Sun Fei, 55, who was diagnosed with paedophilic disorder, pleaded guilty to two charges of molesting the six-year-old girls.

Another similar charge was taken into consideration.

At about 6pm on Aug 3 last year, Lee was on his way to the library when he saw the girls playing at a playground.

He recognised the girls as he had seen them around and spoken to them previously.

Their mother had let them to go to the playground as their neighbours were also there playing under the supervision of a maid.

Lee admitted he found the twins cute and had the urge to approach them, noticing one of them was adjusting her shorts.

He went up to her and asked if she was feeling itchy, offering to take a look to find the cause.

He took the girl to a nearby staircase and placed her on his lap and adjusted her shorts, telling her she had worn it the wrong way.

Lee also asked if she would like to change the way she wore her shorts.

SECLUDED STAIRCASE

He took her to a more secluded staircase, with her sister in tow, and molested them by sliding his hand into their underwear.

The maid, who saw Lee leading the twins to the staircase, became suspicious of him and told her employer what she saw.

They then told the girls' mother what had happened, and she made a police report.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Colin Ng told the court Lee preyed on two young unsuspecting victims, and the police were able to uncover the case only after conducting several investigations.

District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim said it could not be disputed the victims were vulnerable and the degree of sexual exploitation was very intrusive.

She added it was inappropriate for the court to show leniency and jailed him for 18 months on each charge.

As Lee is over 50 and cannot be caned, the judge imposed an additional three months' jail in lieu of caning.