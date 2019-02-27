Driver jailed for money laundering in $40m SkillsFuture scam
A driver linked to the SkillsFuture scam involving nearly $40 million dealt with almost $1.1 million of the ill-gotten gains, a district court heard yesterday.
Roger Quek Si Guang, 33, earned personal benefits totalling more than $108,000 for the money laundering offences.
He was jailed for 3½ years yesterday after pleading guilty to six counts of money laundering.
Nearly $33,000 had been seized from his insurance policies and the money will be handed over to SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG).
District Judge Marvin Bay ordered him to pay more than $75,000 in compensation. He has to spend more time behind bars if he is unable to pay.
Under the scheme, a Singapore business entity that sends its employees for skills training courses with registered training providers can apply to SSG for a subsidy.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Cheng Yuxi said Quek's older brother, Andy Quek Sze Leng, 38, was part of a syndicate that cheated SSG. The group used nine shell companies and submitted 8,386 fraudulent course fee grant applications and a corresponding 8,391 claims to SSG between May and October 2017.
Quek spent the ill-gotten gains from his brother on purchases, including insurance policies. He also withdrew $99,000 on his brother's behalf and hid the money at home.
