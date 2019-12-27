Driver taken to hospital after 4-car accident
A 49-year-old male driver was taken to hospital following a four-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident happened at Jalan Bukit Merah towards Queensway at 9.45am and involved three cars and a taxi. Pictures of the accident's aftermath sent to citizen journalism website Stomp show a black car rammed into the side of a silver vehicle. The silver car and a black BMW car behind it are partially mounted on the kerb.
