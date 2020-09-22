Driver who ploughed into pedestrians gets 15 weeks' jail

A driver's 170m dash at twice the 50kmh speed limit to overtake another car ended in a devastating crash that left two pedestrians seriously hurt.

Lim Wei Sheng, 27, was jailed for 15 weeks and barred from driving for four years yesterday, after pleading guilty to two counts of causing grievous hurt by rash act and one count of causing hurt by rash act. A fourth related charge was taken into consideration.

After switching from the second lane to the rightmost right-turn only lane of the five-lane Central Boulevard, Lim sped past the other car at an estimated 91kmh to 92kmh. Before he could switch back, he lost control as he swerved to avoid another car making a right turn in front of him at the junction of Central Boulevard and Marina Way.

Crashing through a metal bollard near Marina Bay Financial Centre, his car ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians during evening rush hour on April 15 last year.

In what Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Zhi Hao said was one of the most horrendous traffic accidents in recent times, two women were trapped under Lim's car and suffered serious injuries, with one requiring counselling for post-traumatic stress disorder and still needing surgery 11/2 years later.

District Judge Marvin Bay said there was a clear need to deter impulsive motorists from similarly reckless manoeuvres. "Given the heedless manner the accused operated his vehicle and the dynamics of the collision... it is fortuitous that no fatality eventuated in this case."

A Health Sciences Authority report found Lim had reached an estimated average speed of 96kmh to 102kmh seconds before the collision.

Pedestrians Song Jiaojiao, 37, Yang Jing, 40, and Adelene Ho Hui Yi, 35, were injured in the crash.

Ms Song suffered pelvic, rib, knee and shinbone fractures. She also tore ligaments in her knee and is slated to undergo more surgery next month.

Ms Yang suffered shinbone fractures and skin degloving - where top layers of skin and tissue are ripped from the underlying muscle or bone - and needed three invasive surgical procedures including skin grafting.

Ms Ho had wounds to her arm, hip and leg and was given a week of hospitalisation leave.

Citing the harm caused, DPP Tan sought a total of three months and four weeks' jail, while defence counsel Patrick Fernandez asked for a shorter jail term and two years' disqualification from driving instead.

Judge Bay granted Lim's request to defer his sentence for three weeks, so he could resolve personal and work matters.

Out on $10,000 bail, he must surrender to the court on Oct 12.