Drivers flock to Grab office, place shuts door
The Grab office in Sin Ming Lane closed abruptly yesterday after a huge number of drivers turned up to collect bags for food deliveries, raising concerns about complying with safe distancing measures.
The police said it received a call for assistance around 11.10am, and the parties involved complied after being advised to "maintain peace and adhere to safe distancing measures".
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now