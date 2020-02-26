Drivers receive care packages from prudential

Singapore

Taxi and private hire drivers who stopped by Marina One's driveway yesterday received care kits courtesy of Prudential Singapore's Customer division. The care kits included surgical masks, hand sanitisers, anti-bacterial wipes and vitamin C supplements. Prudential Singapore said the 200 kits were to show its appreciation of taxi and private hire drivers for their continued service during this time. It is part of Prudential Singapore's $1.5 million PRUcare package to aid small and medium enterprises and individuals affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. - OSMOND CHIA

