Drones at Changi Airport disrupt flights

Some 37 flights were delayed and one of Changi Airport's two runways saw operations affected overnight after unauthorised drones were spotted flying in the vicinity over the last two days.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said in a statement yesterday: "To ensure the safety of aircraft operations and passengers, the operations of one runway were suspended for short periods of time between 11pm on June 18 and 9am on June 19."

It added that about 37 scheduled departure and arrival flights were delayed as a result, with one arrival being diverted to Kuala Lumpur.

A multi-agency team that includes the CAAS, Changi Airport Group, the Singapore Armed Forces and the police has been activated for search and locate operations.

Investigations are ongoing, said the CAAS, which added that the authorities take a serious view of the errant operation of drones, which could pose a threat to aviation or personal safety.

Under the Unmanned Aircraft (Public Safety and Security) Act, the flying of drones within 5km of airports or military airbases, or at altitudes above 200 ft (61m), without a permit is an offence.

Those found guilty of violating these regulations face a fine of up to $20,000, or up to 12 months in jail, or both.