Drug abuser forged 18 MCs to avoid urine tests

The drug abuser forged 18 medical certificates (MCs) for about half a year to avoid reporting for urine tests.

But she was caught when a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer became suspicious of her 63 MCs submitted.

Noorfadilah Azni, 29, was yesterday jailed five years and four months on four forgery charges and two drug charges.

Another 16 similar charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that she had been placed under compulsory supervision from Jan 8 last year for a period of two years for drugs.

And she was required to take urine tests every Monday and Friday during this period, except on public holidays.

But Noorfadilah failed to report on 29 occasions.

She submitted a total of 63 MCs to CNB, but an officer who was arranging the MCs became suspicious as some appeared to be forged.

ARRESTED

Further checks revealed a total of 18 MCs between Jan 15 and June 22 last year had indeed been forged.

She was arrested on Sept 7 last year.

Noorfadilah admitted to forging these MCs by either scanning the original MC and saving and editing it on a computer, or by downloading MC templates online and then editing them.

She did so because she did not have enough money to see a doctor and did not want to report for the urine tests.

The forged MCs cited numerous doctors, hospitals, polyclinics and clinics across Singapore.

She also admitted to consuming methamphetamine, which she referred to as sejuk, the street name for the drug that is also known as Ice.

For each charge of forgery for the purpose of cheating, she could have been jailed up to 10 years and fined.