Drug offender jailed after swinging chopper at officer upon arrest

A man who was being arrested with his girlfriend for drug offences suddenly grabbed a chopper and swung it at a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer.

A violent struggle ensued, but Ho Chih Hsiung was subdued after another CNB officer intervened.

Yesterday, Ho, 47, was jailed for seven years and two months after pleading guilty to two drug charges and one charge of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

He was also given six strokes of the cane.

Another five similar charges were taken into consideration.

CNB officers entered the unit Ho was in with his girlfriend at about 4.20pm on Oct 10 last year.

At the time, the woman was holding on to her baby and began shouting.

Ho managed to calm her down and she placed her baby on a bed in a room.

Observing that the baby was safe, the CNB officers then arrested the duo.

But Ho became agitated and struggled, broke free and grabbed a chopper.

SWING

He raised it and attempted to swing it at one of the officers, leading to a prolonged struggle.

During the struggle, another CNB officer intervened and Ho was subdued on the floor.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Bjorn Tan said the officer who was attacked suffered abrasions on his arm, hand and shins.

A urine sample taken from Ho later tested positive for drugs, and he admitted to consuming methamphetamine.

A packet of the drug was also seized by the officers from the unit.

Ho asked the court to give him a lighter sentence on the basis of giving his children a chance.

He said he wished to be there for his children as they were growing up.

His sentence was backdated to Oct 31 last year, from when he was in remand.

Ho was previously convicted of drug offences in 2014.

For repeated drug offences, he could have been jailed for up to 13 years and given 12 strokes of the cane.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty can be jailed for up to seven years, and fined or caned.