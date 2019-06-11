Drug user attacked man who did not pay fiancee for sex

A drug abuser assaulted a man who had engaged his fiancee for sexual services but failed to pay as promised.

Muhammad Sofian Samsuddin also threatened to stab the 21-year-old man.

Sofian, 25, was sentenced yesterday to three years and 16 weeks' jail after pleading guilty to two counts each of theft and drug-related offences. He also admitted to assault and criminal intimidation.

The victim got to know Sofian's 27-year-old fiancee in April last year via online dating app Tagged and the pair began messaging on WhatsApp and Telegram. She agreed to meet him if he paid her $150 for sexual services.

Later that month, they met at the void deck of a Bukit Batok block where they started kissing but did not have sexual intercourse.

When the man refused to pay, Sofian's fiancee left and blocked him on WhatsApp. But he messaged her on Telegram on June 21 last year and asked to meet again. She told him they could meet for sex if he paid her $150.

She met him at a Boon Lay Drive playground around 4.20am on June 22 and asked him to pay her $150.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Woon Yee said: "The victim said he had $50 with him and suggested the pair should simply kiss and hug like the last time. The (woman) seemingly agreed to this and accepted the money...

"At the same time, she discreetly sent a text message to the accused, instructing him to come to the playground to assault the victim."

Sofian arrived and the couple started punching the man's face before asking him to hand over $100. Sofian also threatened to stab him.

The man said he had to withdraw the cash and the fiancee asked for his wallet.

The couple were escorting the man to an ATM when he ran away to make a police report. The woman was sentenced to 16 weeks' jail earlier. Sofian is now out on bail of $20,000 and was ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on July 1.