Singapore

Drugs seized, 5 arrested in raids, including on Sentosa hotel rooms

Drugs seized, 5 arrested in raids, including on Sentosa hotel rooms
The cannabis (above) found in a home near Anchorvale Road, and some of the drugs seized from a Sentosa hotel room. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
Drugs seized, 5 arrested in raids, including on Sentosa hotel rooms
The cannabis found in a home near Anchorvale Road, and some of the drugs seized from a Sentosa hotel room. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
Adeline Tan
Sep 02, 2020 06:00 am

Drugs worth close to $15,000 were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday.

The CNB seized more than half a kilogram of cannabis, 21g of ketamine, 22 'Ecstasy' tablets, 17 Erimin5 tablets, four pieces of LSD (lysergide), and about $26,000 in cash.

Three men and two women, aged between 27 and 37, were arrested for suspected drug activities.

CNB officers first raided the home of a 28-year-old man near Anchorvale Road.

They recovered 10 packets of cannabis weighing more than 500g from the unit.

In a follow-up operation, CNB raided two hotel rooms in Sentosa.

Maid gets 20 years’ jail in Indonesia for Bedok double murder
Singapore

Maid jailed for 20 years in Indonesia for Bedok murders

Related Stories

Ex-teacher admits abusing stepson

Reformative training for youth who broke maid’s nose

Man to be charged for allegedly sending upskirt photos to traffic cop

In the first room, a man, 30, and a woman, 27, were arrested, and officers found 42g of cannabis, an Ecstasy tablet and two pieces of LSD.

Officers found more cannabis and cash amounting to $25,950 in the man's home in Simei.

In the second hotel room, officers arrested a man, 37, and a woman, 33.

They also found about 8g of cannabis, 9g of ketamine, 13 Ecstasy tablets, seven Erimin-5 tablets, two pieces of LSD (lysergide), and drug paraphernalia.

The man was taken to his home in Changi Road, where a total of about 12g of ketamine, eight 'Ecstasy' tablets and 10 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered.

Investigations are ongoing.

CNB said the total amount of 662g of cannabis seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 88 abusers for a week. - ADELINE TAN

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME

Adeline Tan

tanpya@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Adeline Tan