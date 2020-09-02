Drugs seized, 5 arrested in raids, including on Sentosa hotel rooms

The cannabis found in a home near Anchorvale Road, and some of the drugs seized from a Sentosa hotel room.

Drugs worth close to $15,000 were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday.

The CNB seized more than half a kilogram of cannabis, 21g of ketamine, 22 'Ecstasy' tablets, 17 Erimin5 tablets, four pieces of LSD (lysergide), and about $26,000 in cash.

Three men and two women, aged between 27 and 37, were arrested for suspected drug activities.

CNB officers first raided the home of a 28-year-old man near Anchorvale Road.

They recovered 10 packets of cannabis weighing more than 500g from the unit.

In a follow-up operation, CNB raided two hotel rooms in Sentosa.

In the first room, a man, 30, and a woman, 27, were arrested, and officers found 42g of cannabis, an Ecstasy tablet and two pieces of LSD.

Officers found more cannabis and cash amounting to $25,950 in the man's home in Simei.

In the second hotel room, officers arrested a man, 37, and a woman, 33.

They also found about 8g of cannabis, 9g of ketamine, 13 Ecstasy tablets, seven Erimin-5 tablets, two pieces of LSD (lysergide), and drug paraphernalia.

The man was taken to his home in Changi Road, where a total of about 12g of ketamine, eight 'Ecstasy' tablets and 10 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered.

Investigations are ongoing.

CNB said the total amount of 662g of cannabis seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 88 abusers for a week. - ADELINE TAN