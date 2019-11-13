Drunk man arrested for brandishing knife at coffee shop in Toa Payoh

A man who was drunk threatened those around him with a kitchen knife and sent customers at a coffee shop in Toa Payoh scurrying for safety.

The incident, which happened on Monday, ended when he was subdued by police officers.

The police told The New Paper that they received a call for help at about 5pm that day at Block 64 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh.

Mr Chen Weixian, 25, who witnessed the incident, told Shin Min Daily News that he was eating at a coffee shop when he noticed the man.

The student said the man looked drunk, and was walking around unsteadily. According to him, the man walked to the foot of Block 64, before he pulled a kitchen knife, that looked to be about 20cm long, out of his pocket, waving it around erratically and shouting as he did so.

"I could not hear what he was shouting, but he looked like he had lost his mind. He was agitated and hysterical," said Mr Chen.

"There were more than 10 people at the coffee shop who saw him brandishing the knife, and were worried that he would hurt someone.

"Many people quickly left despite having not finished their food. I quickly called the police."

Shin Min reported that when the police arrived, the man was overheard saying: "Come over here, I'll fight you."

He was quickly subdued by the officers.

The police said a 55-year-old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon. Investigations are ongoing.

According to the Chinese language newspaper, the man had displayed similar behaviour two weeks ago, when he brandished a knife at a nearby wet market.

The report quoted some residents as saying that the man was typically helpful and friendly, but would lose control when he is drunk.