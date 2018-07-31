Drunk man fined for kicking paramedic assistant trying to help him

A man, who was lying on the ground intoxicated after a late-night drinking session in Clarke Quay, lashed out and kicked a paramedic assistant who had been asked to help him.

Indonesian Adi Wijaya, 31, was fined $600 yesterday after he admitted to being drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in a public place.

The district court heard he had been drinking with friends at a Shaw Towers pub around 8pm on Sept 29 last year before going to Clarke Quay.

Hours later, he was spotted lying on the ground near a taxi stand.

Mr Ridzwan Rahmad, who works for a private emergency ambulance service provider contracted by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, had earlier been sent to attend to a separate incident nearby.

He was walking back to his vehicle when a member of the public told him about Wijaya. Mr Ridzwan,27, and a colleague went to the taxi stand and tried to rouse the man, to no avail.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Dora Tay said: "Ridzwan tried to get the accused up from the floor, but the accused kept swinging his arms, brushing off Ridzwan and his colleague."

Suddenly, Wijaya kicked Mr Ridzwan on the right thigh.

Mr Ridzwan was not physically hurt, DPP Tay added.

The court heard that he called the police around 3am on Sept 30.

When the officers arrived, Wijaya was still agitated and he swung his arms at them but no one was hit. Wijaya was arrested.