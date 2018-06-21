Drunken driver jailed, fined, banned from driving for fouryears

After drinking three cans of beer at home, a freelance swimming coach decided to drive to his lesson. He was making a right turn into Dairy Farm Road when he lost control of his car.

It mounted a kerb at the centre divider before hitting another car and two motorcycles.

Stanley Lim Wen Bin was later found to have 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath - more than double the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol.

Lim, 33, was sentenced to five months' jail and a fine of $1,000 yesterday after pleading guilty to one count each of drink driving, dangerous driving and failing to render assistance after an accident.

He was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for four years.

Deputy Public Prosecutor M. Kayal Pillay said Lim was driving from his Segar Road flat to Bukit Batok Swimming Complex around 6pm on May 26 last year when the accident took place.

After hitting the car, Lim's vehicle hit the first motorcycle, injuring the biker and his pillion. The impact caused the second motorcycle to topple, the court heard.

Instead of stopping to help, Lim continued driving and beat a red light before turning into Petir Road.

After the collision, he drove recklessly against the flow of traffic on the dual carriageway, with the injured biker "desperately" chasing him on foot, said DPP Pillay.

A witness later managed to locate Lim and his car at the end of Chestnut Avenue. The police were notified and an officer found Lim reeking of alcohol.

After he failed a breathalyser test, Lim was taken to the Traffic Police headquarters in Ubi Avenue 3.

In all, Lim caused more than $2,000 worth of damage.

Lim, who is out on bail of $10,000, was ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on June 27 to begin serving his sentence.

For dangerous driving, he could have been jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.