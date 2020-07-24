Duo charged over illegal gathering in Sengkang home

Cassie Ong (without hoodie) was among five people who appeared in a district court yesterday over the unlawful gathering.

Two residents of a Sengkang flat were among five people charged in a district court yesterday over an unlawful gathering during the circuit breaker period in May.

Cassie Ong Shi Hong, 32, and Leong Chee Mun, 37, are accused of allowing 16 others into their home at Block 295C Compassvale Crescent from 10pm on May 8 to around 2am the next day.

An Internet search revealed the pair are not married to each other and Leong is the sole owner of the flat. Court documents do not disclose the nature of their relationship.

The other three who appeared in court yesterday are Poh Yang Ting, 21; Felisa Chua Jia Xuan, 23; and Priscilia Tan Sze Hui, 31.

TWO CHARGES

All five face two charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. Eight others who are said to have been part of the same gathering were given similar charges on Wednesday.

They are Moey Kai Yi, 18; Thant Thaw Kuang, 19; Cavin Liow Jun Rong, 20; Low Wei Hao, 25; Mandy Tan Yi Xing, 26; Kho Zi Ting, 27; and Jackson Tan Chia Ho and Jasmin Tan Ee Lin, both 30.

Thant Thaw Kuang is a Myanmar national while the rest are Singaporeans. All of them are expected to plead guilty except for Leong, whose case has been adjourned to Aug 13.

At least four other guests are expected to be charged in court today.

The police said on Tuesday the residents of the flat invited eight men and eight women to their home for a social gathering on May 8, during the circuit breaker.

They added: "The authorities will not hesitate to take action against anyone who does not comply with (safe distancing measures) or shows blatant disregard for our laws."

For each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.