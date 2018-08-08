Durex recalls three batches of Real Feel condoms here

Durex has issued a recall for three batches of its Real Feel condoms here, after they failed to pass its shelf-life durability tests.

The recall was initiated last Wednesday, Durex said in a statement on its Singapore website.

"Our internal testing has shown that a limited number of non-latex Real Feel condoms may not meet the international ISO standard throughout their shelf life," said Durex.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause you."

The Real Feel condoms made earlier this year, with the batch numbers 1000433144, 1000438055, and 1000422259, are affected.

The batch numbers can be found on the bottom of the packs or on the foil wrapping of individual condoms.

Durex said there was no immediate safety concern for consumers and those who used condoms from the affected batches have "no reason to be worried".

"These non-latex Real Feel condoms are safe if you used them as instructed...

"But if you are still concerned, please return all unused non-latex Real Feel products and we will happily give you a full refund for the original pack," said Durex.

No other Durex products sold here are affected.

Customers can mail in condoms from the affected batches to Durex, with their full name, phone number, bank and bank account number. They will then receive the refund within two weeks.

Those who have used some condoms from an affected pack can also return the remainder of their unused condoms for a refund on the full pack.

Customers are encouraged to message the Durex Singapore Facebook page or call the Durex consumer helpline on 1800-875-0770. More information is also available at http://www.durex.com.sg/product-recall/