Durian deluge here to last two more weeks

The bumper durian crop should last another two weeks.

There has been a deluge of the king of fruits in Singapore, with the number of durians imported in the first half of the year far exceeding the halfway mark for last year.

Durian sellers and buyers also said that unlike previous years, the prices have fallen.

The reason for the bumper crop? Good weather in Malaysia, said sellers.

According to the latest figures from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA), 8,900 tonnes of fresh and chilled durians were imported into Singapore in the first half of the year.

During the whole of last year, 14,300 tonnes were imported.

Of the number of durians imported so far this year, 8,300 tonnes came from Malaysia and the remaining 600 tonnes from Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and other countries.

According to Shin Min Daily News, 8,900 tonnes of durian is equivalent to about six million durians, with one fruit weighing about 1.5kg.

This year, not only is there an abundance of the fruit but the quality of the durians is also better, said durian lovers.

Mr Alvin Teoh, 33, owner of Durian36 in Geylang Road, said he imported 60 to 70 per cent more this year than in the first half of last year.

He sells the highest grade of mao shan wang durian - also known as musang king - for as low as $15 per kg this season. Last year, the price for the same grade was $22 to $25 per kg.

He said: "Mao shan wang comes in different grades - A, B and C. The grade of durian I sell, grade A, weighs about 1.5kg and has more flesh and flavour than the rest."

While impressive, this year's crop may not match the number of durians imported into Singapore in 2013, when a record 22,900 tonnes were brought into the country, according to the AVA.

So how long will this durian feast last?

Mr Teoh said: "I think Singaporeans can get to enjoy the increase in durian imports for about two more weeks."