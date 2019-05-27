Durian prices plunge while quality surges

Mao Shan Wang durians are now going for $18 a kilogram, down from $28.

Durian season is here and prices in Singapore have been plunging, following an increase in the supply of the fruit from Malaysia.

A kilogram of Mao Shan Wang durians is now selling for about $18, down from the usual price of $28.

Mr Loh De Wei, owner of Bao Jiak Durian, told The New Paper last week: "Because of good weather, we are seeing a lot of durians from Pahang and Johor. The quality of durians this week is also much better than last week's."

And that is good news for durian lovers here.

Mr Tang Yong Jun, 18, a regular patron of Bao Jiak Durian, said: "I will definitely be buying more durians now because low prices mean that the supply is at its peak and the quality is best."

Durian sellers warned against overindulging, though. Mr Loh, 29, said: "As a health advocate, I believe that as long as you don't overeat, there are many benefits you can derive from consuming durians as they are very nutritious."

Mr Alvin Teoh, 33, owner of Durian 36, echoed his sentiments.

He told TNP: "While those with diabetes are not encouraged to eat durians because of the high sugar level, I think it is okay for others because the season comes only once a year and will last only about 2½ months this time."