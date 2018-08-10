Off-duty cop stops driver who almost drove over his foot

Despite being off-duty, NSF Sgt Darryl Tan helped police officers to apprehend a driver believed to be drunk.

When he heard loud and persistent honking while in a friend's home at 1am, an off-duty police sergeant went to investigate.

Sgt Darryl Tan, 21, a full-time national serviceman, saw a man driving a white van back and forth at a fast speed.

He approached the driver, who told him the road was too narrow for him to reverse out.

Recalling the incident in Jurong West last month, Sgt Tan told The New Paper: "I noticed his eyes were bloodshot, and he reeked of alcohol. While I was talking to him, he suddenly reversed and almost ran over my foot. He then hit a parked car behind him."

Sgt Tan told his girlfriend, who was with him, to call the police while he continued talking to the driver to distract him.

When police officers arrived, the man tried to reverse the van again, but Sgt Tan reached into the vehicle and turned off the engine.

The man then locked himself in. When the officers managed to get him to come out, he became aggressive.

"He shouted loudly and gestured at us," said Sgt Tan, who managed to calm him down.

He said: "There is always risk involved, but it has been ingrained in me to do my part for the country.

Police investigations are ongoing. - ADELINE TAN