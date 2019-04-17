E-bike rider gets short detention order for speeding at 40kmh on footpath and crashing into jogger

For crashing into a jogger with a power-assisted bicycle (PAB), Joven Heng Gin How, 20, was yesterday sentenced to a week's short detention order. He must also do 140 hours of community service within a year.

Heng, a full-time national serviceman, had crashed into Mr Chua Kok Soon, 37, who was jogging past Marina Bay Sands in June last year.

Mr Chua suffered a brain injury from the accident.

Heng, who was unrepresented in court yesterday, cried as he pleaded for leniency and said the accident was unintentional.

While District Judge Eddy Tham acknowledged that, he noted Heng should not have been riding on the footpath and Mr Chua had no chance to avoid the PAB, also known as an e-bike, because the collision was from the back.

He added this will send a short and sharp message to Heng and other e-bike riders as they can cause serious injuries, and such incidents need to be prevented.

Heng was around Marina Bay Sands when he bumped into his friend who had an e-bike that he wanted to sell.

Heng asked to take it for a spin.

While he was riding back to return the e-bike, he tried to overtake Mr Chua, who veered to the right. Heng could not brake in time, skidded and collided into Mr Chua from behind, hitting his legs at a speed of about 40kmh.

Both fell to the ground.

Mr Chua sustained bleeding in the brain, some abrasions and was advised not to take part in physical activities for three months.

Heng suffered abrasions to his right knee and feet.

HELP

He went to help Mr Chua and left his number with one of his jogger friends but left before police and paramedics arrived.

It was his first time riding an e-bike, and admitted to riding it at high speed as he wanted to test how fast it could go.

For causing hurt by performing a rash act, he could have been jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

A count of unlawfully riding the bike on a footpath was also considered during sentencing.