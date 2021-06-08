E-getai keeping the elderly entertained and safe at home

Madam Lena Tan and her children (above) at home watching the e-getai show.

One of the e-getai show's special guests was Mrs Josephine Teo (left, in pink), who appeared in the May 29 show and is seen here alongside hosts Wang Lei (far left) and Liu Ling Ling.

Getai fan Lena Tan is happy there is now an online getai show that keeps her 78-year-old mother entertained and tells her why it is important to stay home.

"My mother pays attention to the messages that stress the importance of staying home (during this pandemic)," the healthcare officer told The New Paper.

Madam Tan, 49, said it helps that important messages are conveyed in different dialects through the e-getai platform.

This is the second year that the online getai, a collaboration between Gov.sg and Lex(S) Entertainment Productions, is being staged.

Getai Fun Nite eGetai Show, which is streamed live three times a week, will continue to entertain a virtual audience while sharing information on the Covid-19 pandemic and safe measurement measures, said organiser Aaron Tan, founder of Lex(S) Entertainment Productions.

The show, which airs until June 29, is hosted by different pairs of popular getai emcees, including Marcus Chin and Hao Hao. It also features around 70 artistes and special guests.

One prominent guest who was invited on the show on May 29 was Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo. Mrs Teo, who is also the Second Minister for Home Affairs, bantered with emcees Wang Lei and Liu Ling Ling in Mandarin, Hokkien and Cantonese.

BALANCE

She also reminded the elderly to get vaccinated, maintain safe distancing and refrain from going out unnecessarily.

Mr Tan, 45, said: "To ensure the messages are delivered effectively, we have to keep a good balance between the entertainment value and a serious shout-out.

"Most importantly, the series serves as a bridge between seniors and the Government... and to remind Singaporeans to stay united."

The most recent episode garnered more than 230,000 views on Facebook and YouTube altogether, and all six episodes so far have been viewed 1.2 million times.

Host Anna Lim said it was heartening to have a channel that communicates specifically with the elderly.

Emcee Lee Pei Fen, who is used to performing in front of large crowds, said it had taken her some time to adapt to interacting with a virtual audience - instead of the expressions and applause from a physical audience.

Ms Lee said: "I am super encouraged by the positive comments (that the viewers leave on Facebook and YouTube).

"It is very heartwarming to see them thanking us for the show... I feel that we ought to be the ones expressing our gratitude that they tune in to watch us."