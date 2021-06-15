E-scooter, e-bike users must pass theory test by year end

Riders who register for the test between June 30 and Sept 30 will pay a discounted rate of $5 a test.

Users of power-assisted bicycles (PABs) and e-scooters will have to pass a mandatory online theory test by the end of this year, in order to continue using them in public spaces.

PAB users will have 40 minutes to tackle 40 multiple-choice questions.

E-scooter riders will have to answer 30 multiple-choice questions in 30 minutes.

The passing score for both tests - which will improve awareness of active mobility rules, code of conduct and safe riding practices - is 80 per cent.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA), which announced details of the test yesterday, said those who pass will receive a digital certificate with no expiry date.

It added that it is giving riders time to prepare for the test - which will be rolled out on July 1 - before enforcement kicks in on Jan 1.

"From Jan 1, 2022, riders will be required to show their digital certificate when requested by enforcement officers," said LTA.

"We encourage riders to register and obtain the test certificates as soon as possible, once the test is made available (for registration) on June 30."

Those caught riding without the certificate can be fined up to $2,000 and/or jailed for six months for the first offence.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $5,000 and/or jailed for 12 months.

Riders can register for the test from June 30 with the Singapore Polytechnic's Professional and Adult Continuing Education Academy. Those who do so between June 30 and Sept 30 will pay a discounted rate of $5 a test, with a free resit should they fail on their first try.

Those who register after Sept 30 will pay $10 per test attempt.

LTA said the test will be available in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil. Riders can prepare through e-handbooks that it has uploaded online.

REQUEST

Those who want to take the test in person should contact LTA on its website and the request will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Those taking the test have to be at least 16, the minimum age for riding PABs and e-scooters.

Adults supervising e-scooter riders below 16 will also be required to pass the e-scooter theory test.

Mr Denis Koh, chairman of personal mobility device enthusiast group BWSS, said the six-month timeline to take the test is an achievable one for riders.