E-scooter led to fire in Cashew Road flat

The fire, which broke out at a unit in Block 132 Cashew Road (above), started from an electric scooter in a bedroom.

A preliminary investigation into a fire in Cashew Road found that it had started from an electric scooter which was in one of the bedrooms.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) released the findings in an update on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Three people who were living in the affected unit were taken to hospital with burn injuries and about 100 residents were evacuated after the fire broke out in the sixth floor unit at Block 132 Cashew Road at about 8.45pm on Monday.

WATER JET

Firefighters put out the blaze using a water jet and three compressed air foam backpacks, in about 15 minutes.

SCDF said on Tuesday that the three burn victims are recovering.

In its Facebook update on Tuesday, SCDF reminded the public to take preventive measures against e-scooter fires.

These include placing the batteries on hard flat surfaces when charging to allow optimal dissipation of heat, and placing the batteries away from combustible materials.