E-scooter operator Neuron Mobility charged, 144 PMDs impounded

Local start-up Neuron Mobility was charged in court yesterday under the Parking Places Act for allegedly providing shared personal mobility devices (PMDs) at public places without a licence or exemption.

It is the second company charged with illegally offering shared PMDs. The New Paper had reported that Telepod had been charged last week under the same act.

In a statement yesterday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it had impounded 144 Neuron PMDs.

Last week, it said it had impounded 68 PMDs from Telepod.

LTA had sent multiple written warnings to both services before taking firm action.

LTA said: "PMD-sharing operators are currently not permitted to offer PMDs for hire at public places without a licence or an exemption approved by the Minister for Transport."

While Telepod and Neuron Mobility have been operating here since 2017, this was under an exemption that allowed their devices to be used without a licence within specific areas like one-north.