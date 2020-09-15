Jailed: E-scooter rider crashed into woman, steals e-bike while out on bail

Mohamed Syazwan Abdul Aziz ignored warnings and did not slow down while on his e-scooter even after seeing a woman in front of him.

He was riding his e-scooter behind a woman but still crashed into her, sending her flying and knocking her out.

Yesterday, Mohamed Syazwan Abdul Aziz, 30, was jailed for three weeks after pleading guilty to one charge each for a rash act causing hurt and dishonest misappropriation of property.

Another charge for harassment was taken into consideration.

At about 9am on Feb 11 last year, Mohamed Syazwan was riding his e-scooter on the park connector pavement at Bedok Reservoir View behind the victim, a 48-year-old woman who said she was a cancer patient.

They came to a spot on the pavement where there were yellow barricades and a slow sign on the ground, meant to regulate the speed of bicycles and e-scooters.

The woman manoeuvred past and continued walking.

FLUNG

But Mohamed Syazwan ignored the warnings and swiftly weaved through the barricades.

He did not slow down even after seeing the woman in front of him, then collided into her.

She was flung about a metre forward, hitting her head on the pavement and becoming unconscious.

She regained consciousness shortly after and later went to Singapore General Hospital, where she was found to have suffered an abrasion on her right elbow.

She was discharged after observation, and her out-of-pocket expenses from the incident was about $600.

Mohamed Syazwan also admitted to stealing an e-bike and FoodPanda thermal bag in the early hours of March 25 this year.

He saw the e-bike with the bag parked at a void deck at Bedok Reservoir Road and stole it at about 4am, riding it home.

The e-bike was valued at about $900, and the bag at about $60.

Both have been recovered and returned to the victim.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Deborah Lee told the court Mohamed Syazwan had stolen them while out on bail for his other offences.

She added that the prosecution would not be asking for compensation to be made after reviewing his financial position.

District Judge Christopher Goh sentenced Mohamed Syazwan to two weeks' jail for stealing the e-bike and bag, and one week's jail for the rash act.

He also told the accused to stay out of trouble.

For dishonest misappropriation of property, Mohamed Syazwan could have been jailed for up to two years, or fined, or both.

For causing hurt by rash act, he could have been jailed for up to a year, or fined up to $5,000, or both.