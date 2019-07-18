E-scooter rider fined $2,000 for injuring six-year-old boy

Riding his e-scooter along a cycling path at East Coast Park, Sachiv Raj Verma failed to keep a proper lookout and collided into a six-year-old boy in front of him.

The Singaporean, 20, was yesterday fined $2,000 for causing hurt to the boy by a negligent act on March 22 at about 8pm.

The boy had suffered a laceration on his forehead and abrasions to his cheek and foot due to the collision. Sachiv, who is unemployed, also had abrasions to his knee and elbows.

The boy was playing with his kick scooter on the cycling path in front of Starbucks. Sachiv, who was serving national service in the Republic of Singapore Air Force at the time, was riding a white Speedway-4 e-scooter behind him.

The path was wet due to rain earlier that day.

The boy swerved towards the centreline of the cycling path, directly in front of Sachiv, and the latter collided into him, causing both to lose their balance and fall to ground.

The boy's father heard the commotion and rushed forward to check on his son. Sachiv also stopped to help.

The father called the police and the boy was taken conscious to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

He was given seven days of medical leave and an appointment was also scheduled with the hospital's plastic surgery team.