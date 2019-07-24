E-scooter rider fined for assaulting man he nearly knocked into

Angry that he almost hit a man while riding his e-scooter, the rider confronted the man and punched him. Yesterday, the rider, Lim Kim Joo, 55, was fined $4,500 for assault, with another charge taken into consideration.

Last November, the victim, 69, was walking along a pavement when he encountered Lim riding an e-scooter towards him, narrowly missing him. Lim scolded the victim who ignored him and continued walking home.

Lim caught up with the victim and confronted him. Lim pushed the victim, causing him to knock against a letterbox.

Lim then punched the victim in the nose. He continued to behave in an aggressive manner towards the victim and challenged him to call the police.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ben Mathias Tan said Lim had punched an elderly man, a vulnerable victim, and after assaulting the man, continued to hurl vulgarities at him. He had also acted with a degree of premeditation and deliberateness as the victim had walked away but Lim still caught up with him.