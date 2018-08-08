E-scooter rider fined for hurting woman

Derrick Gan Zhong Kang, 19, will have to spend 10 days in jail if he is unable to pay the fine.

A teenager was fined $2,200 yesterday for knocking into a pedestrian with his electric scooter. The victim sustained multiple injuries.

Derrick Gan Zhong Kang, 19, will have to spend 10 days behind bars if he is unable to pay the fine.

On July 24, he pleaded guilty in a district court to causing hurt to Ms Daisy Lim, 56, by riding in a negligent manner.

He has since paid her $465 in compensation for her medical bills.

Yesterday, District Judge Eddy Tham told the teenager: "You have caused hurt to an innocent person by a negligent act."

WITH GIRLFRIEND

Gan was on an e-scooter with his girlfriend standing in front shortly before the accident on March 16, the court heard.

He was riding on a pavement at 10.45am when he overtook another e-scooter while approaching the back gate of Yishun Emerald condominium in Canberra Drive, Sembawang.

Ms Lim was stepping through the gate at the time.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Wen Shan said: "The accused did not manage to activate the brakes of the electric scooter and did not slow the electric scooter down in time.

"The accused failed to keep a proper lookout for the victim and the electric scooter collided into the victim. The victim fell down as a result."

Ms Lim was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and given five days of medical leave.

On May 1, new laws governing the use of personal mobility devices such as e-scooters were introduced.

As part of the Active Mobility Act, power-assisted bicycles are not allowed on footpaths, while e-scooters are banned on public roads.

The speed limits are 15kmh on footpaths and 25kmh on park connectors and shared paths.

First-time offenders who flout the rules and speed limits may be fined up to $1,000 or jailed up to three months, or both.

For injuring Ms Lim due to negligent riding, Gan could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.