E-scooter rider jailed after hitting man at lift landing

Speeding on an e-scooter along the pavement, A. Sujendran did not slow down or keep a proper lookout as he approached a lift landing at the foot of a Yishun block.

So, even though he braked, he could not avoid hitting bus captain Mohamed Salam Kadir from behind.

Mr Salam, 53, was on his way to work and suffered bruising to his right knee and a possible fracture to his shin bone. He had to wear a cast for two months.

Yesterday, Sujendran, 28, was jailed for six weeks after pleading guilty to causing grievous hurt by committing a rash act.

Sujendran, who was working as a cleaner and a part-time pump attendant at Seletar Bus Depot, was riding home on a non-compliant e-scooter at 2.30am on May 6, last year. PMDs must not go faster than 25kmh, but his e-scooter went up to 28kmh in first gear.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kong Kuek Foo told District Judge John Ng that Sujendran's e-scooter also weighed about 26kg, more than the 20kg limit.

Riding at 28kmh on the pavement outside Block 293 Yishun Street 22 at about 3am, he approached the lift landing area at the block. Sujendran then saw Mr Salam walking out from the ground floor staircase landing but could not stop in time.

The e-scooter hit Mr Salam's right leg, causing him to fall backwards. He was in such pain he was unable to stand up. Sujendran and passers-by attended to Mr Salam, who was then taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In his submissions, DPP Kong called Sujendran's behaviour outrageous, and said he was speeding. Citing the 228 reported PMD accidents on public paths in 2017 and 2018, of which 196 led to injury, DPP Kong said speed was reportedly a significant factor in such accidents.

"(There is a) clear urgency in combating the reckless use of PMDs," he told Judge Ng.

In mitigation, Sujendran, who was without a lawyer, pleaded for leniency. He said he had a family to support and would not ride e-scooters any more. He also requested to serve his sentence later as he wanted to celebrate Deepavali with his family.

Out on $5,000 bail, he must surrender to the court on Nov 11.