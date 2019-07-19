E-scooter rider jailed after injuring senior, fleeing scene

(Above) Victor Chin was identified by his helmet and ski mask by netizens.

As he rode his e-scooter across a crowded pedestrian bridge in Clementi, he hit and injured an elderly man.

Then, while fleeing the scene before the police arrived, he knocked into a female pedestrian.

But netizens identified the rider from his helmet and ski mask after the daughter of the first victim, Mr Cheong Yik Choong, 72, went on Facebook to seek help from witnesses.

Yesterday, Victor Chin, a 37-year-old driver, was jailed for two weeks after pleading guilty to two counts of causing hurt by a rash act.

A third charge under the Active Mobility Act was withdrawn.

The incident occurred on June 9 last year at 7.30am.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sarah Ong said Chin rode his e-scooter across a bridge linking Clementi Avenue 4 and Sunset Way, despite barriers at the entrance and a sign directing him to dismount and push his e-scooter.

When he tried to squeeze his way in between two pedestrians, the right handle of his e-scooter knocked Mr Cheong on his right elbow, causing him to fall.

Mr Cheong had said Chin was riding quite fast, DPP Ong told the court.

Passers-by immediately detained Chin and one of them called the police.

ESCAPE

While they waited for the police, pedestrian Soh Zhi Wen, 29, kept an eye on Chin.

But when she turned away for a moment, Chin fled on his e-scooter.

She tried to grab its handle, but it knocked into her right wrist, making her stumble and hit her face on the bridge railing.

He escaped before the police arrived at 7.45am and went to work as usual.

As the day progressed, netizens managed to identify Chin and gave Mr Cheong's daughter his particulars.

Chin surrendered himself at Clementi Police Division at 10.30pm that day.

Mr Cheong was treated at the National University Hospital for abrasions on his elbow and was given three days of medical leave.

Ms Soh did not seek any medical assistance.

Defence lawyer Barry Delaney said Chin had voluntarily paid for Mr Cheong's medical expenses.

He asked for a fine for his client, who was contrite and has since sold his e-scooter.

District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan granted Mr Delaney's request to defer the sentence.

Chin must surrender himself to court at noon on July 26.

For causing hurt by a rash act, he could have been jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.