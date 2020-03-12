E-scooter rider, who knocked into girl in Pasir Ris, fined $2,400

An e-scooter rider was fined for knocking into a young girl who later needed her jaw realigned.

Tan Jia Jun, 26, an e-scooter parts seller, was yesterday fined $2,400 after pleading guilty to a charge of causing hurt by negligent act.

At 8pm on April 12, 2018, Tan was riding his e-scooter on a shared path in Pasir Ris Drive 1, at a speed of about 30kmh.

He was also blasting music while riding along the path.

The victim, a 10-year-old girl, had just ended tuition and was also walking on the pathway between the shared path and pedestrian lane.

Her back was towards Tan.

As they approached an intersection outside Pasir Ris East Community Centre, the girl heard the music from Tan's e-scooter and turned around.

She saw Tan headed towards her at a high speed and turned forward, instinctively moving left in an attempt to give way to him.

But as Tan was travelling too fast, he was unable to stop in time or change direction, and crashed into her right shoulder from behind.

FELL FACE-FIRST

The girl fell face-first, her mouth hitting the ground. She immediately began to cry as blood dripped from her mouth.

Several members of the public came forward to help, and one of them made a police report nearby.

The girl was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital with abrasions on her elbows, knees and forehead, and injuries to her mouth including a partial dislocation of her jaw.

She was treated and given a week's medical leave and was followed up with private dental treatment.

Tan's e-scooter was seized, and it was found to weigh just under 25kg, with a handle bar span of 78cm.

He has paid $2,000 to the girl as restitution for her medical fees.

The court was told that Tan suffered brain damage for an unrelated incident several years before.

For causing hurt by negligent act, he could have been jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $2,500, or both.