E-scooterist, 18, in Pasir Ris 'hit-and-run' incident arrested

Mr Xie Zhi Hao was hit by another e-scooterist, who apparently fled. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ JEREMY CHIANG
Kok Yufeng
Mar 20, 2019 06:00 am

Police have arrested an 18-year-old e-scooterist for causing grievous hurt by a rash act after he collided with another man riding an e-scooter in Pasir Ris on Saturday.

Mr Xie Zhi Hao, 27, was taking the pedestrian crossing, with the green man still flashing, when he was hit.

The New Paper reported yesterday that the accident, which occurred at 8.20pm on Pasir Ris Drive 1 towards Pasir Ris Drive 8, left Mr Xie with a cracked shoulder blade, two broken toes and other injuries.

He was taken to Sengkang General Hospital and was discharged on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Xie, a supermarket worker, told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that he was given eight weeks' medical leave and had already spent close to $3,000 on his treatment.

He claimed the errant e-scooterist fled the scene despite attempts by a passer-by to keep him there.

Footage of the accident went viral on social media, with a Facebook post by Roads.sg garnering more than 800 comments. As of yesterday evening, it was also shared close to 4,000 times.

There were also posts seeking information on the errant rider, with one by the PMD Retailers Association of Singapore shared more than 3,500 times.

Its president Wilson Seng told TNP on Monday he made the post as the active mobility community often gets judged when such accidents occur and retailers are also impacted.

