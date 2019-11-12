E-scooter rider charged over fatal crash of 65-year-old cyclist

Madam Ong Bee Eng (right) fell into a coma and died four days after the crash with e-scooterist Hung Kee Boon (left).

(Above) The incident occurred near Block 539 Bedok North Street 3.

The e-scooter rider who allegedly collided with and killed a cyclist was charged in court yesterday.

Hung Kee Boon, 20, a permanent resident from Malaysia, was charged with causing the death of Madam Ong Bee Eng, 65, by a rash act. He was also slapped with two charges under the Active Mobility Act.

Hung was allegedly riding his personal mobility device (PMD) that weighed about 44kg along Bedok North Street 3 on Sept 21.

The device, which was non-compliant and not registered, is said to have been travelling at a speed of at least 26kmh when the incident occurred.

PMDs have a weight limit of 20kg and cannot exceed a speed of 25kmh.

At about 10.20pm, Hung allegedly collided with the cycle ridden by Madam Ong, a packer, while approaching an intersection near Block 539 Bedok North Street 3.

It was previously reported that Madam Ong was cycling home after attending a wake.

She suffered a serious brain injury and fractures to her ribs and collarbone. She fell into a coma and died four days later, leaving two children and two grandchildren.

A public outcry followed her death, with many calling for a ban on PMDs. On Nov 5, e-scooters were banned from footpaths in a move that has drawn both praise and criticism.

The ban is the most recent measure introduced to address public safety concerns about such devices.

On Sunday, the Land Transport Authority said it had issued more than 760 warnings to those who were found riding them on footpaths.

Last month, Tan Tock Seng Hospital revealed it had recorded 213 accidents involving PMDs, with a total of 303 injuries, since 2017.

Hung was offered bail of $15,000, and is expected to be back in court on Nov 25.

If convicted of causing death by a rash act, he can be jailed for up to five years and fined.