E-scooterist jailed for collision with 68-year-old security guard

Angry that a condominium security guard had caused him to lose control of his e-scooter while trying to get him onto a public pavement, Melrick Choo Weiwen, 28, rode back at maximum speed to confront him.

Despite applying the brakes as he approached Mr Wan Kwok Keong, Choo could not stop in time and ran into the 68-year-old, causing him to fall backwards and hit the back of his head, which bled.

For committing a rash act and causing hurt to Mr Wan, Choo was yesterday jailed for a week.

Before handing down the sentence, District Judge Brenda Tan said the manner in which Choo had returned to confront Mr Wan was aggravating.

The court heard that Mr Wan was stationed at the security guard counter just outside Lobby D of Compass Heights condominium in Sengkang on June 13, 2017 at about 7pm.

The counter was along a walkway outside the lobby exit.

Part of his job was to ensure that fast-moving vehicles such as personal mobility devices and bicycles stayed on a public pavement rather than on the adjacent walkway.

So when Choo rode his e-scooter on the walkway as he made his way home, Mr Wan tried to signal to him to move to the public pavement, and tried to usher him there by standing in the middle of the walkway.

Unable to change direction in time, Choo's body brushed against Mr Wan's left shoulder and Choo almost lost balance.

Angered, Choo turned around at the end of the walkway and rode his 6.3kg e-scooter at its top speed of 24kmh back towards Mr Wan.

DECELERATED

About 25m away, Choo decelerated but he could not prevent the collision.

Mr Wan was hit after a 74-year-old resident, whom he was speaking with, shouted out when she saw Choo approaching at high speed.

Mr Wan was taken to Changi General Hospital and a medical report later showed he had a bruised scalp and an abrasion at the top of his head.

Choo was caught three days later in an ambush as he was returning home at Rivervale Crescent in Sengkang.

Another witness had reported the incident and Choo was identified based on descriptions of him and CCTV footage .

Choo made $120 in restitution to Mr Wan last August.

For causing hurt by a rash act, he could have been jailed up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.