E-scooterist jailed, two others given probation for collisions

Toh Zhiwei, Muhammad Lutfi Dzakir Abdul Rahman and Yap Thanabadee (above) were all found guilty of causing hurt by a rash act.

Toh Zhiwei, Muhammad Lutfi Dzakir Abdul Rahman (above) and Yap Thanabadee were all found guilty of causing hurt by a rash act.

Toh Zhiwei (above), Muhammad Lutfi Dzakir Abdul Rahman and Yap Thanabadee were all found guilty of causing hurt by a rash act.

A 35-year-old e-scooter rider who knocked down a Taiwanese tourist outside Chinatown MRT station was yesterday sentenced to a week in jail.

Toh Zhiwei had hit Madam Liang Yuan-Chia, 45, from behind, causing her to fall and hit the back of her head.

The accident on Jan 26 last year left her with a minor head injury and strained buttocks.

Seeking a fine, Toh's lawyer said Madam Liang's injuries were minimal and argued that his client's rashness was on the lower end of the spectrum.

But Assistant Public Prosecutor Lim Yu Hui said Toh had claimed trial in the face of overwhelming evidence, and she had not seen any remorse from him.

District Judge Mathew Joseph said he found Toh's actions disturbing. Reiterating his findings at the end of Toh's trial in July, Judge Joseph said the evidence clearly established that, at the time, the ground was wet and there was a steady flow of human traffic.

But Toh, who was riding at 13 to 15kmh, proceeded despite knowing these risks.

While he noted that Toh went forward to help Madam Liang, called for an ambulance and later reimbursed her $121 medical bill, Judge Joseph said personal mobility device (PMD) users have a responsibility to use their PMDs with due care and consideration.

REPRIMAND

Citing the 228 reported PMD accidents on public paths in 2017 and 2018, he said: "Freedom of mobility is not freedom to act rashly."

Toh intends to appeal the sentence and was offered bail of $15,000.

In two other cases, Muhammad Lutfi Dzakir Abdul Rahman, 18, and Yap Thanabadee, 19, were given probation after each ran into young children while riding e-scooters.

Lutfi was given nine months' supervised probation and ordered to perform 80 hours of community service after he failed to slow down near a crowded bus stop in Simei and hit a three-year-old girl.

He was riding on the pavement of a bus stop outside Eastpoint Mall on Aug 10, 2017 when the girl stepped in front of him.

Riding at about 17 to 19kmh, he tried to stop his e-scooter but still hit the girl, who suffered a mild abrasion on her right knee and a minor head injury.

In the third case, Yap, a full-time national serviceman, was on his way to JCube shopping mall in Jurong East on March 24, when he knocked down a nine-year-old boy who was alighting from a bus.

Yap was travelling at about 25kmh when he reached a bus stop in front of Block 210, Jurong East Street 21, but did not stop his e-scooter even though he noticed that bus service 99 was stopping at the bus stop.

The boy, who was alighting with his father, fell down and suffered wounds to the back of his right ear and right knee.

Yap was given six months' administrative probation and will perform 150 hours of community service. Toh, Lutfi and Yap were all found guilty for causing hurt by a rash act. Those convicted can be jailed up to a year and fined up to $5,000.