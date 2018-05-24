E-scooterists, cyclist to be charged for causing hurt

Two e-scooter riders and a cyclist who allegedly hit three people will be charged in court for rash or negligent acts causing hurt.

On Feb 17 this year, a teenager on an e-scooter allegedly rode into a 78-year-old man on a pavement in Yishun Ring Road.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries. The 17-year-old will be charged with a rash act causing grievous hurt.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to four years and/or fined up to $10,000.

In another accident, on Sept 21 last year, a 33-year-old cyclist allegedly hit a 73-year-old woman on a footpath in Simei. She was taken to hospital for her injuries.

The man faces a charge of negligent act causing grievous hurt, which carries a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine up to $5,000.

The third case involved a 37-year-old man, who allegedly rode an e-scooter into a 48-year-old man in Keat Hong Community Centre after a dispute on July 24 last year.

He faces charges for the offences of a rash act causing hurt and intentionally causing harassment. If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to $2,500.