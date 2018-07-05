Early balloting for popular primary schools expected

Parents hoping to get their children into three of the most popular primary schools might have to face balloting at what is considered to be an early point in the annual registration exercise.

As of yesterday, the schools that may need a ballot at Phase 2A1 - the second of seven phases - are: CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School, which has 108 girls vying for 101 spots; Catholic High School, with 121 boys applying for 118 places; and Henry Park Primary School, with 110 children going for 101 places.

In the past, applicants at this stage would have received places but in recent years, some schools are facing a squeeze because of the rule introduced in 2014, requiring all primary schools to set aside 40 places for children inPhases 2B and 2C.

Phase 2A1 is for children whose parents are members of the alumni association or members of the school advisory or management committee.

A total of 43 schools had more than half of their spots taken as of yesterday, compared with 29 schools last year.

To meet the larger number of Dragon Year babies - those born in 2012 - starting Primary 1 next year, 2,600 more places will be made available, bringing the number to about 41,800 places.

