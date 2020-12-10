Early birds can get special deals at Gain City’s 12.12. sale

All 14 Gain City stores and Gaincity.com will be offering attractive discounts on almost everything storewide.

Christmas is coming early at Gain City as it kicks off its first omni-channel 12.12 sale on Dec 12.

On the actual day, all 14 Gain City stores and Gaincity.com will be offering attractive discounts on almost everything storewide, backed by the local consumer electronics and air-conditioner retailer's lowest price guarantee.

For online shoppers who can't wait till Dec 12, Gaincity.com is offering its 12.12 pre-sales promotion, with 12 selected items at special prices every day from Dec 11 at 12.01am.

For the actual 12.12 sale, Gaincity.com will kick off online sales starting at 12.12am while all Gain City outlets will open at 11am.

In addition, shoppers will be given a free set of six different vouchers worth a total of $1,212 to be used on purchases.

For starters, receive a $100 Gain City voucher for each air-conditioner fan coil (for Inverter System 2 and above).

Then get $150 off with purchase of 55-inch and above TVs, $100 off with minimum spend of $1,100 on laptops, $600 off with minimum spend of $5,000 on any combination of bedding and furniture in a single receipt and $12 off with minimum spend of $120 on any combination of small appliances, IT accessories, smartphones and tablets in a single receipt.

Under home appliances, enjoy $150 off with purchase of three ticks and above fridges, $50 off with purchase of front load washers and $50 off with purchase of dryers.

Meanwhile, Gain City family card members will receive a 1 per cent cash rebate through its Gain City family card points for each purchase, while HSBC credit cardholders can receive free $20 shopping vouchers (with a minimum spend of $999) or $40 shopping vouchers (with a minimum spend of $2,000 in a single receipt at any Gain City showroom).

On top of that, every $100 spent entitles customers to one lucky draw chance, to win a new MG HS 1.5-litre turbocharged SUV.

For more information, visit gaincity.com/win-a-car

Terms and conditions apply.