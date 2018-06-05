Early childhood intervention important to low-income families

Watered-down condensed milk instead of baby formula - this was how unprepared a family was for a child.

Ms Lee Wei Qi, senior child resource coordinator, recalled to The New Paper one of her early clients in the KidStart programme.

The home she had entered had no sign of any of the necessary "infrastructure" for children.

As there was a risk of violence, her team had to work quickly, she added.

Run by the Early Childhood Development Agency, the KidStart programme aims to ensure adequate early childhood care for children from vulnerable families.

Ms Lee's case was one of the many children and parents helped by the KidStart pilot programme.

The programme, which has helped about 800 children since it started in July 2016, was discussed at Singapore's first integrated child health and social conference held at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront hotel yesterday.

Along with discussing the KidStart programme, results of the Temasek Foundation Cares Kids Intergrated Development Service 0-3 (KIDS 0-3), were also released.

Funded under the KidStart programme, the early intervention scheme targeted at children up to age three from low-income families is run by KK Women's and Children's Hospital. Since its inauguration in 2014, the scheme has helped over 280 mothers and their children.

In a survey, KIDS 0-3 organisers found improvements to user's health, development, behaviour, family function and bonding.

Children under the scheme also showed improved cognitive and language ability.

Through the programme, there were also surveys to ensure the mental health of mothers as well as making sure they have the necessary tools and skills to work with their young children and manage their pregnancy.

To qualify for the scheme, parents must have a household per capita income of less than $650, or less than $1,500 monthly, among other criteria.

This is because children of such households could be at higher risk as their families may have more pressing issues than early childhood education.

This lack of early childhood intervention can lead to a negative impact on physical and psychological health, as well as a significant impact on the child's developmental outcome.

Mr Sam Tan, Minister of State for Social and Family Development, said: "Research suggests that early experiences affect many aspects of a child's development and have lasting effects into adulthood.

"These lay the foundation for their lifelong development and employment outcomes."