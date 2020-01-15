An early Gong Xi Fa Cai from UOB to needy families

It was an early reunion dinner, complete with face painters and magicians, for more than 120 people from low-income families as well as children with special needs. The Chinese New Year celebration at Parkroyal on Beach Road on Monday evening - organised by United Overseas Bank (UOB) and its clients - saw UOB deputy chairman and chief executive Wee Ee Cheong (second from left) and his wife present auspicious Chinese New Year calligraphy scrolls and goodie bags to families in attendance.