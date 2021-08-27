Easier applications for SG Eco Fund with new category

People with ideas for community projects that advance environmental sustainability here can once again tap a fund from the Government. And this time there is a new category, under which the application is simpler and processing faster.

Applications for the second grant call for the SG Eco Fund opened on Thursday and will remain open until Oct 17.

The $50 million fund was set up in November last year by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), to support the co-creation of solutions for a sustainable Singapore.

The first grant call was open from Nov 25 last year to Jan 31 this year, and 37 projects were awarded a total of $3.7 million in funding.

These included a self-help recycling zone by the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation, and a laptop repair and upcycling workshop by non-profit organisation Engineering Good.

Announcing the second grant call at a virtual event yesterday, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said it would feature a "Sprout" funding category to spur more ground-up action. This offers a simpler application process for projects seeking funding of up to $10,000. Instead of a written proposal, applicants need to submit only a pitch deck, a presentation with an overview of their ideas, to the evaluation committee if they are shortlisted.

Individuals applying for the grant must be citizens or permanent residents living here.

Those applying as a group must ensure they include at least one citizen or permanent resident, and everyone in the group must be living in Singapore. Organisations must be Singapore-registered.