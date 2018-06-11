Eateries, bars in city centre expect brisk business during summit

They are the biggest force of foreign journalists seen in this country, with different sources suggesting numbers between 2,500 and over 3,000 here for the US-North Korea summit tomorrow.

The previous largest gathering of journalists in Singapore numbered around 1,500 for the 2005 International Olympic Session.

Some restaurants and bars here, like Escobar Singapore, are bracing for an influx of customers.

Speaking to The New Paper, Mr Stan Sri Ganesh, 35, owner of Escobar at China Square Central, said: "We have already seen an increase of 30 per cent this past week with the launch of our summit themed cocktails.

"Even delegates and reporters from the US, China, Korea and Japan have come to try the drinks.

"We hope to see a 50 per cent increase in sales during the week of the summit."

The F1 Pit Building along Marina Bay is the International Media Centre (IMC) for the summit, and a spokesman for the Ministry of Communications and Information said journalists will have a range of food options there provided by F&B sponsors.

But Ms Siti Zulaiha, 32, general manager of Bhandari's Saffron, located at the adjacent Singapore Flyer, is expecting an increase in diners over the next few days.

Ms Siti said: "We are extending our operating hours from 10.30pm to midnight.

"We hope to see a 30 per cent increase in sales over the next few days mainly because there are not many eateries around the F1 building where the journalists will be."

The Singapore Flyer is also getting in on the act.

A spokesman said: "During the event period, Singapore Flyer's flight operations will continue as usual. Visitors can take their flight on the Flyer anytime from 8.30am to 10.30pm daily."

Ms Margaret Heng, executive director of Singapore Hotel Association, believes the summit is a fillip for brand Singapore.

She told TNP: "The wide coverage of the summit will undoubtedly put Singapore in the global spotlight and this will definitely bode well for our hotels and tourism stakeholders. It will also enhance the attractiveness of Singapore not just as a tourist destination but also as a venue for doing business."